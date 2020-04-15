No hands to harvest strawberries in the Spanish coronavirus lockdown

The restrictions around the coronavirus outbreak have made it impossible for thousands of migrant workers to come and harvest crops in Spanish fields. But that’s just one of the many problems local farmers face.

“It’s a dramatic situation,” Cristobal Picon, a farmer from Huelva, in Spain’s southwestern corner, tells DW. This year’s strawberry harvest was difficult from the outset, with farmers protesting against high production costs and low prices for their produce. But then came the coronavirus and all of Spain was put under a strict lockdown as the nation was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few days prior to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s declaring a state of emergency, Morocco had closed its borders. From one day to the next, Moroccan workers were unable to reach the Spanish farms where they work each year.

Meanwhile, laborers en route from Eastern Europe had to return to their home countries as governments all over the European Union also made the unprecedented move of closing their borders.

Strawberry farms in the Province of Huelva are now short by as many as 25,000 temporeros, or temporary workers, according to the business association Interfresa. Their story is that of many other industries all over Europe affected by the measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

There is no sign in sight that these temporary migrant workers will be allowed to come to Huelva in the coming weeks. “It is unfeasible,” a provincial government official has said. Manuel Delgado Cabeza, an agricultural economics professor at the University of Seville, is convinced that “they will just not come.” Farmers will have to make due with the few thousand immigrant workers already there, plus the locals.

The dark side of the red gold

Pride and shame both wear red in this Andalusian province on the border with Portugal, by the Atlantic Ocean. Huelva produces up to 97% of Spanish strawberries. This is where most of the strawberries in European supermarkets come from. The economy here does not have many other gold mines, so these exports have become a sort of brand ambassador. They are also a reason for local pride in a region with high unemployment and poverty levels.

But there’s a dark side to it, too. Much of this industry’s success is due to the poor conditions in which its employees work. Every year, thousands of people from countries like Romania, Bulgaria or Poland come to work in the fields. Many others, especially women, come from Morocco. Not many locals dare to say that migrants come here to steal their jobs, since most of them are not willing to work at harvesting.

“Huelva has the most flexible employment model in the history of capitalism,” Delgado Cabeza says in an interview with DW. He has spent four decades studying the agricultural economics of the southern region of Andalusia. “People are hired in their countries of origin and they come here only for the amount of time when their work is needed, after that they have to go back home.”

Last February, the United Nations’ special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston, said some of these migrant workers lived in shantytowns “with far worse conditions than a refugee camp, without running water, electricity or sanitation.”

One and a half years ago, a German journalistic investigation disclosed how female migrant workers had been allegedly sexually abused while working in precarious conditions in the strawberry fields of Huelva. The allegations were not new, but only when they became an international story did they unleash a nationwide wave of indignation.

“When German citizens, for example, buy these strawberries, they should be aware of what comes with them,” Delgado Cabeza adds.