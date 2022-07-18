“Nikola-Serbian” kinship

Vakhtang Siradeghyan,

The death of Armen Grigoryan once again revealed the deep kinship between the current government and the “crooked pole”. At first glance, it may not seem so. Or the latter are waging a “self-sacrificing” fight against Nikol Pashinyan. And still no one has canceled the principle “the enemy of my enemy is my friend”.

But now and then, both the government and the representatives of the “religious” community are happy with the death of a real patriot. And it doesn’t matter what level and what level of influence they are representatives. The important thing is that Armen returned to his homeland from his peaceful Russian environment and immediately and irreversibly entered into a fight against the government. And the government punished Armen, first depriving him of his freedom and then his life. The fact that Armen’s death is a reason for joy for the representatives of the “Tsarkan” community is also irrelevant, because the latter had pro-Russian views. In fact, it was more important than the fact that, according to Armen, by fighting against Nikol, he was fighting for the sake of the happy future of our homeland. And brings that future closer with his public speaking activity.

If we continue to analyze the words of those guided by the above-mentioned logic, we will come to the conclusion that the representatives of the “deviant” community share the Pashinyan position of dividing our society. Which is clearly present in the social media and other posts or verbal speech of the “worship” representatives. So, considering the issue from either side, their affinity with the current government is clearly demonstrated. As you can see, there is no mention of the reaction of the Nicolaitan public here. Because Nikol’s government or the Nikolistic society. those phenomena are the same thing, naturally, that bad thing. If Nikol is evil, and there is no other word to describe the leader who brought so much evil to our people, then what else should his worshipers be?

Let’s go back, as the famous movie says, “to our sheep”. In other words, to the issue of kinship between Nikol’s government and the “religious” community. If people like the representatives of the government are happy with Armen’s murder, then what kind of character can be given to such people? I am a person over sixty and I can only rejoice at the death of our neighbors to the east or west. Because they killed or organized the slaughter of our children. But I have never rejoiced at the death of any Nicolaitan or Nicolaitane, let alone the death of any “servant”. I will not rejoice even at the death of a person considered evil, he should be deprived of his position and spend the rest of his life not in the distant and expensive drawing rooms of the West, but in a place not so far from where he lives today.

P.S. By the way, the expression about returning to the “sheep” originates from a medieval (late 15th century) folk farce depicting a legal dispute between a shepherd and a cloth merchant who accused him of stealing sheep. During the trial, passing from the pastor to his lawyer, the cloth merchant demands payment of the amount of the goods bought on credit. In an attempt to prevent a new story and a new controversy from emerging, the judge suggests returning to the original subject of the dispute: sheep theft.