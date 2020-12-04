Nikol will go, yet the dire consequences of his decisions will stay for a long time – Tigran Abrahamyan

The Head of Henakert analytical center Tigran Abrahamyan writes on Facebook that dozens of videos are circulated on the web, showing inhuman treatment of Armenian PoWS in Azerbaijan. in the meantime, Azerbaijani soldiers freely enter Armenian settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to some witnesses, they even trade at Stepanakert supermarkets.

In Abrahamyan’s words, although this happens accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, yet this changes little under the current circumstances.

Abrahamyan next addresses Nikol Pashinyan: “Do you realize that even after the signing of the document, Azerbaijanis continue torturing and mocking our compatriots and with your knowledge they continue trading in our markets as if nothing has happened?”

“The provision of the signed trilateral statement about the return of captives has not been implemented for 25 days now, while Azerbaijanis trade at markets next to us with your consent and knowledge. Nikol, you are not familiar with ideas of dignity and honor, but should understand that it will ultimately lead to an explosion. You will go but the dire consequences of your decisions will stay with us for a long time,” Abrahamyan wrote.