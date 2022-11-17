Nikol people’s government now goes to bed in helmets and body armor hiding like a rabbit

A power that goes to bed in helmets and body armor? We have heard and continue to hear every day that this is the people’s government, Nikol is a people’s person, etc. we have heard this mostly from them, we have heard it so much that we are unbearably tired. but the parallel reality is remarkable that in quotes, the government of the people behaves like a rabbit and is afraid… He is afraid of the people themselves. There was one time in the history of the National Assembly of Armenia when the Prime Minister’s bodyguards entered the NA session hall because the Prime Minister was terrified. Yesterday, the employees of the State Security Service entered the NA session hall, sat in the ranks of the opposition deputies, stood over their heads, and monitored the security of Nikol Pashinyan. The people’s prime minister, who was called by himself, should have entered the ground from that scene, in the language of the people. One by one, the deputies are checked with metal detectors so that there is nothing more nearby, they even collect plastic bottles from the tables. but they are not satisfied with that. This is an unseen horror, this is an unheard horror. And after that, they talk about the people, something… Nikol meets with some political people, who cautiously call themselves a party and name it extra-parliamentary forces. One of the participants says that they check everything from head to toe. , made of paper. This is a humiliation both for themselves and for those they meet. that is, he communicates with you, but he does not trust you, he even considers you as a criminal who went to harm him. Because he is terribly afraid. Nikol went to the opening of Gavar school No. 2, the bodyguard armed with machine guns blocked the streets of the city, they even entered the school. Even the members of the CP go through that review because they are afraid of themselves, they are afraid of their own team. But do you know what is the irony that the members of the Communist Party are afraid of everyone and take security measures for themselves? Have you seen the number of bodyguards of the President of the National Assembly, and the number of bodyguards of the Minister of Defense? You are reading that Karen Andreasyan, the chairman of the Central Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, travels with two cars and a bodyguard, and he was also a defender of human rights. If you read the press, it turns out that deputies of the “Civil Agreement” faction Sisak Gabrielyan, Hrachya Hakobyan, and Vahagn Aleksanyan were provided with security guards for a long time. I don’t know, but if they were, now they are not, how are they living now, can they close their eyes, and walk down the street, as if nothing has changed, it has gotten worse, the people are even angry. What can I say, they know what they are getting into. We have a government that goes to bed in armor and helmets. Fear does not come out of them. All restrictions, fines, pressures, and arrests come from these fears. They are afraid of everyone, many people are eavesdropped on. We don’t have an anti-aircraft system on the border, but they say there is one near the government mansions. They are afraid of everything and everything, even their own shine. Nikol has to go to the National Assembly, do you see what special measures are being used: snipers, sound grenades, the gates are being welded, barbed wire is already being laid, and journalists are also forbidden to photograph these scandals? Why do they fence the gates with barbed wire? Hadn’t they planned something like this? no, they just couldn’t work normally, they lost control and reached this day. At first,, they wanted to be good people to everyone, but the opposite happened. Managing a state seemed like a game and a dance. But that fear is necessary, that fear is logical, it should be. You cannot hand over half of your homeland to the enemy, put 5,000 people under the ground, hand over hundreds of prisoners, make thousands of people refugees and not be afraid. They have harmed so many people that they do not know at what moment what harm will come from which side, including from within themselves. Before Nikol used to march from En Massiv to the center on foot, now when he goes from the first building of the government to the third building, he wakes up as many policemen as there are in the country. Nikol is not the only one, I repeat. In order for the governor to be able to go and represent a village head, a police car is loaded into the community. Even the director of the zoo will be represented by the police. Before, every day one could see a young man walking down the street, walking freely, greeting the people, and enjoying respect from nowhere. or did you come and save us? And it was those “saved” who began to be sacrificed by the thousands, they fell under the curse and forgot the street, and they go out to the street with bodyguards. In 2018, Prime Minister Pashinyan announced that everyone’s bodyguards should be gathered. do you remember, they used to stop cars, give them to the police, now they come with bodyguards? A protesting citizen is guarded by 17 policemen. Every day, how many policemen fill the buses and bring them to Hraparak, Opera, and other places? People are going to protest on any topic: they haven’t been paid for months, they don’t have irrigation water

for a month, several villages have no drinking water, the school director was fired, the daughter-in-law of the CP was appointed, etc., they make an appointment in the evening, they call and ask us to take pictures, in the morning they say, “sorry, we can’t do the action, it’s open” we talked by phone, the police and the National Security Service heard, they went and convinced one part, caught one part, intimidated and dispersed the other part. They are even afraid of the protest made by a few villagers and at the same time create the impression that everything is fine, there is no protest. But they don’t understand something. it is accumulating and will explode. Imagine now that these do not solve any problem, they do not remove a thorn from any finger, they accumulate, the problem of wages, the problem of water, the problem of Lars, the problem of agricultural products, the problem of prisoners, victims, bread, salary, reward, refugee, someone who lives with difficulty on rent, bodyguard, Hundreds of problems are piling up: the arrogant ruler, the misbehaving beret, those dissatisfied with all levels of government, and other and other problems, and if you press them now, they will explode at once. It will happen and you may not be able to get out from under it, I will not say worse things. It exploded in 2018, but today the former government walks the streets and communicates with citizens. now that it explodes, I don’t know where you will end up. In short, neither your fears nor state measures to protect yourself from those fears will help you, find other solutions. How many bodyguards and barbed wire could not help Saddam Hussein, Ceausescu, Gaddafi? Hussein had combined all the highest positions of his country, concentrated everything in his hands. what happened to him? Always remember. The key to your security is the people, not the barbed wire. for that, it was necessary to treat the people humanely. When you rob people, take them to death, kill them, hand them over, and make them refugees, then know that you will live in fear until you find a solution. And the barbed wire and police forces are not a solution, they only delay it, and that too for a short time.

Sevak Hakobyan