At the last Facebook press conference, Nikol Pashinyan went further and prepared an ideological ground for the whole of Artsakh to belong to Azerbaijan, at the same time laying the groundwork for the official denial of the Armenian Genocide. In a month or two, he will probably put the border villages of the Armenian regions to public bargaining, agreeing to do anything in exchange for keeping power. This series started immediately after his inauguration, from the open and encouraging attacks against a number of important national, Armenological, spiritual-church institutions and values, to the consistent propaganda of values ​​traditionally unacceptable for our society. It is clear that its crown and crown should have been the complete surrender and Turkification of Artsakh and then Armenia.

Pashinyan’s cabinet, in fact, was a kind of Trojan horse, with which the conspiratorial regime first brought the platform to the hands of the people, then to the government building, and at the right moment betrayed the same people who were forgiving and patiently waiting for him. The conspirators inflicted the heaviest blow on the army, subjecting it to “strawberry packaging” on the outside, and dismantling it on the inside, sowing chaos of control and preparing for an actual defeat in the coming war.

Hey, Armenians, Assyrians friends & Followers, Diaspora. Armenia & Artsakh, can we get 10K?! Let’s sign Petition Ask Nikol Pashinyan Resignation to Save Armenia from Hatred, Division & fear

https://www.change.org/We-Demand-Pashinyan-Resignation-Now

Armenia must either Remove Pashinyan or remain in the conflict-riven Nation-state risks losing it all.

The first swallow of the denial of statehood formed on the basis of the Artsakh movement and the victorious war was the idea said in 2018 that “the velvet revolution is more important than the Artsakh victory.” It is not accidental that the author was the current chairman of the board of YVU Sasun Mikayelyan. On the one hand, he was spreading the news of the imminent defeat of the freedom fighters and the military, on the other hand, he was announcing to the Armenians what the price of their power was.

Unfortunately, even after this catastrophe, our people and its elites did not show high consciousness to at least decide the fate of their own state. This, of course, was facilitated by the consistent and diligent split of the last four years, the sowing of ignorance, and the incitement of internal enmity. The candidate brought by the crowd was the embodiment of semi-literacy itself. Wasn’t he the one who claimed that the Armenians were Caucasians? Pashinyan, for sure, does not know the geography of Armenia and Artsakh, he is not able to read a map, perceive the border, feel and understand the physical volume of the lost homeland. The most he can do is make a series of absurd symbols of the people of the lowest educational level, the key of the “yellow gigolo”, which he does skillfully.

In the person of Nikol Pashinyan, the enemy managed to find someone who is the most suitable candidate to implement his long-standing plans against Armenia and the Armenians. The most natural link of resistance should have been the national elites, who would have explained to the masses that the conspiratorial loss of the homeland must be fought. The role of the church is also important in that line, which could even ban the traitor, as it did in the early past. Unfortunately, the active role of the national team is not significant, instead, there are separate centers, for example, the people of Syunik, who with their behavior inspire hope that the state still has a chance to recover and revive. For that, however, Nikol Pashinyan must close the open and bleeding wound of all of us with his removal, so that it heals and then heals.

David Sargsyan