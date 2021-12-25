Nikol Pashinyan weakens Armenia’s position with his problematic statements

Tigran Grigoryan

On December 24, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a regular press conference, during which he answered the questions sent in advance by a number of Armenian media outlets and non-governmental organizations. During this press conference, the topic of the Karabakh conflict was one of the key ones. In this context, Pashinyan once again made a number of statements that are very problematic and largely correspond to the theses developed by the Azerbaijani propaganda machine in recent decades.

Pashinyan and his teammates, in order to reduce their share of responsibility for the catastrophic defeat of the Armenian side in the post-war 44-day war, are trying to spread the thesis that everything was predetermined in the Karabakh settlement process, that the political force that came to power after the revolution to change in favor of the Armenian side. In this process, the ruling team regularly uses well-known Azerbaijani speculations and comments on various points in the negotiation documents.

Thus, on December 8, during a question-and-answer session with the government in the National Assembly, Pashinyan, commenting on the well-known negotiating provision on the determination of the final status of Nagorno Karabakh through free will, noted ․ “Never in the negotiation process և it was fixed in the documents that this potential referendum will take place in Nagorno Karabakh. Do you understand? “The area where the referendum will take place has never been fixed.” This was an obvious manipulation by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, as both the Madrid and Kazan documents wrote in white that the final legal status of Nagorno Karabakh would be determined through a plebiscite (free will) of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. “By the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, the national proportion of 1988 means all the nations living in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic with the same ethnic proportion as it was before the beginning of the conflict.” During the December 24 press conference, Pashinyan described these very clear statements, which are difficult to understand even in case of great desire, as an Armenian comment, noting that with this Armenian comment, the referendum would never take place. In general, the thoughts expressed by Pashinyan in that part of the press conference again showed a simple reality, which was already obvious: there are no figures in the current ruling team of the Republic of Armenia who are able to understand the wording of the negotiation documents and important circumstances related to the negotiation process.

As a result of the lack of basic knowledge on key issues and the willingness to manipulate all issues in order to protect his own narrow group interests, Pashinyan regularly makes statements that gradually weaken or even destroy the different positions of the Republic of Armenia on the Artsakh issue. This interesting symbiosis of the RA Prime Minister’s ignorance and tendency towards manipulations was especially evident during the press conference when he was answering CivilNet’s question. The question was the following ․ “Since 1992, all the settlement plans proposed by the mediators have accepted the borders of the former NKAO as a political unit. In the war of 2020, those borders were significantly violated. Does the Republic of Armenia currently have an official position on the borders of Nagorno Karabakh? If the negotiations start, will Armenia raise the issue of de-occupation of Shushi, especially Hadrut? ”

Pashinyan gave his answer to this very perceptible question about the borders of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Republic in the form of theoretical, meaningless and rather long-lasting concerns about whether or not Nagorno Karabakh is Armenian. In particular, he noted that the NKAO was never considered a purely Armenian union in the negotiation process, as Azeris, whose rights were on the agenda, also lived in the NKAO. Continuing his thought, he made a “revelation” of an obvious and well-known fact that the Azerbaijani population of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Republic would take part in the referendum on the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh. After recording this well-known fact, he made a paradoxical conclusion: “If the Azerbaijani population of Nagorno-Karabakh has the right to participate in the referendum, then it also has the right to self-determination from Nagorno-Karabakh.” This is another vivid example of Pashinyan’s mental magic that has nothing to do with reality. No such provision has been made in any negotiating document in the last thirty years.

In this context, Pashinyan’s other “revelation” during the press conference was that the Azeri population of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Republic was to return to Nagorno Karabakh through negotiation documents. This thought of the RA Prime Minister explains a number of previous statements and decisions made by him. Pashinyan, in fact, sees no difference between the return of the Azerbaijani population to the settlement and the establishment of Azerbaijani control over that settlement or Nagorno-Karabakh. That is why Pashinyan announced that before the war, negotiation documents envisaged the handover of Shushi to Azerbaijan. That is why on October 20, 2020, he refused to sign the ceasefire declaration.

