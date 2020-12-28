Nikol Pashinyan: Volunteer soldiers gave name of specific person who had refused to give them weapons

I have talked about snap elections a few times, including in parliament. True, it was an interrogative statement, but I asked why the forces demanding my resignation aren’t demanding snap elections. After all, the people determine the fate of the authorities. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview broadcast on Armenian Public Television.

“Elections are one of the ways of expressing the will of the people. Yes, I have published a roadmap, and I haven’t indicated the terms for snap parliamentary elections, but a number of issues related to the roadmap can be solved more quickly than in the periods that I have indicated,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said if consultations are held with political forces, this will concern parliamentary forces since, according to the current legislation, there is only one mechanism for holding snap parliamentary elections — the Prime Minister resigns, the parliament doesn’t accept the Prime Minister twice and snap elections are designated. Pashinyan said there can be another option, that is, an amendment is made to the Constitution, granting the parliament the power to dissolve itself and hold snap elections.

“There are people who are demanding my resignation, and there are people who aren’t. Why do we proceed from the hypothesis that the voices of some of those people should be heard and the voices of others shouldn’t? There was a major question when we were talking about defeat. It’s very important to understand why we were defeated. Two days ago, I was talking to demobilized volunteer soldiers who shared episodes that need to be clarified. They told me how a detachment or formation had tried to receive weapons, had been given the name of a specific person who had refused to give weapons, and the detachment or formation was compelled to break the doors of the storage room to be armed and saw that all the necessary weapons and ammunition were there. If this is confirmed, it may be viewed as one of the reasons for defeat. We need to understand why this happened. The whole truth about the war needs to be told. Different people are indicating different names, and some people are linked to the opposition. The election campaign will serve as an opportunity for those people to stand before the people, make allegations, and the people will assess,” Pashinyan said.