Nikol Pashinyan to his teammates you’re with me or against me. you will be deprived of power, and money, you will be destroyed and destroyed.

Nikol Pashinyan constantly threatens his team. It threatens that if they think of leaving the government or going against it, they will become homeless, and society will tear them, their children, and their relatives apart. The only way to avoid such a fate is to remain faithful to oneself until the end, to serve unceasingly, to be a participant and accomplice in the crimes one has committed, and, in general, to be united. Nikol Pashinyan preaches to his teammates that as long as they are in power, they have security and well-being, as soon as they are deprived of power, they will be deprived of money, and they will be destroyed and destroyed.

This sermon of Pashinyan works quite well. within the team, they see that everything is allowed and available to them. they receive huge salaries and bonuses, they appoint their friends and relatives to lucrative positions, they win tenders and competitions, they earn a lot of money at the expense of the budget, they travel abroad at the expense of the state, and they live safely and happily. It is true that they constantly feel the disgust and hatred of society towards them, but they do not communicate with society that much, and besides, the hatred and disgust is mutual. On the other hand, they think that they, one way or another, are accomplices of Nikol Pashinyan, being or not being a participant in several new crimes will neither reduce their guilt nor be a mitigating circumstance. Now while they have the chance,

If Armenia was a democratic country, and the “Civil Agreement” party was not the property of Nikol Pashinyan but belonged equally to the members of that party, we would witness a completely different picture. The members of the party would gather and decide that if Nikol Pashinyan, as the head of the government, has failed, he should be removed from that position and a new prime minister should be elected. In that way, the political responsibility for the overthrow would not be borne by the entire political team, but only by the head of the government with several members of his government. In all democratic societies, the change of the head of the country and the party happens just like that, not that the failed prime minister is elected as the head of the party, only because he has a pathological fear that, despite his blackmail, the team may rebel and turn against him.

Such a thing is impossible in Armenia for one simple reason. The public trust of Nikol Pashinyan’s political team is zero, the society did not vote for these people, they are not holders of power. During the parliamentary elections of 2018, the public knew Nikol Pashinyan and voted for him, and Nikol Pashinyan wrote those whom he considered suitable in the “My step” list and made them MPs. It was almost the same situation during the 2021 parliamentary elections. Nikol Pashinyan wrote whoever he wanted in the list of deputies, and left out whoever he wanted. Only with one difference. In 2018, Nikol Pashinyan had public trust and won the elections with his personal authority, he made up for the lack of public trust during the 2021 elections with election fraud. Its organizer was also Nikol Pashinyan.

If we compare the previous and current authorities, then the previous one was more democratic in its content, if only because during the previous authorities, a significant part of the candidates for the government were people who were able to secure votes for the team with their authority, human and financial resources. Pashinyan specially compiled a list of people who lack public authority and influence, who realize their true value and know that without Pashinyan they represent nothing. For this reason, they serve him unceasingly and devotedly, being participants and responsible for all political and criminal crimes committed by him, without even worrying about the prospect of being held accountable for them.

That is why the rumors that it will be possible to come to an agreement with Pashinyan’s team and nominate a mutually acceptable new candidate for the Prime Minister are completely meaningless. Pashinyan will always manage to keep the faction he created in a state of blackmail and fear, because he clearly knows both their human qualities and their management methods.

Avetis Babajanyan

