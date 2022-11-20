Nikol Pashinyan, the not-so-good Prime Minister of Armenia is not good-natured

The prime minister is not good-natured

Nikol Pashinyan, the not-so-good Prime Minister of Armenia, was once an active opposition figure who brought himself to power. No matter how much external forces helped him, he still wouldn’t have succeeded if he didn’t have the right abilities. I don’t say positive or negative because the phenomenon is similar to using a kitchen knife. It serves as a cooking tool in one instance and as a murder weapon in another. The same can be said about Nicole’s abilities.

By the way, during the days of the April 2018 events, perhaps 99 percent of Armenians thought that the capabilities of that person would really be used for the good of the country. The country in which corruption flourished with an imitation of fighting it, lawlessness with constant “improvements” of laws, the process of stagnation in all spheres of life was accompanied by “reforms” of a Western nature, etc., etc. And he himself, the white horse of crime, needs order and establish rules in the country, sow seeds of justice, legality and solidarity in society, give our children a happy childhood and a bright future.

And even if we put aside the instigation of a war in order to get rid of the “burden of Artsakh” and suffering a defeat in it, today we have to say goodbye to our life during the previous era. Just as the people of the country that became independent after the dissolution of the Soviet state wished for their previous life. Of course, it is sad to hear such a comparison, let alone to do it, but it is impossible to escape from reality. People who follow news sources other than public television can recall many phenomena that should have changed for the better, but either stayed the same or got worse. During the previous era, for example, representatives of not only the ruling republican parties, but even the opposition parties could win in the local elections.

Today it is not even theoretically possible, because in such cases, either the winning candidates who are not from the political party end up in prisons, or everything is done to annul the election and appoint a new one. And the election of local self-governing bodies, or in our case, the council of elders, is the universal right of residents of any settlement. By universal, I mean the right to vote for a person who is a resident of the given settlement, but who is not a citizen of the country.

Let’s move on to foreign policy, which is already one of the main functions of the state. Nikol Pashinyan, who holds the position of RA Prime Minister, was a scourge not only in terms of war (we decided not to consider that), but also diplomatically. In Prague, he agreed to the American version of the so-called peace treaty with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and then he agreed to the Russian one in Moscow. Not forgetting to say that he agreed with the Russian one for a long time, which, of course, was a lie. And the lie is its food, material or spiritual. Then he meets Michel again in Tunis within the framework of the Francafonia and again it turns out that he agrees with the Prague Agreement.

Soon the President of the Russian Federation Vl. Putin will come to Yerevan, and again that person will agree to the Russian version. As far as I understand, it seems that he is playing with the West and the Russian Federation, without realizing that he is not the person to play with the powerful people of the world. And one day he will see that this game ended with another war and a bigger defeat. Unfortunately for us, but not in his terms. As a confirmation of this, I should mention the fact that his English teacher, who was appointed the RA ambassador to the USA, demonstratively goes and sits next to the Ukrainian ambassador in one of the meetings in Washington. If Armenia, not to mention Artsakh, was not dependent on Russia, its English teacher could afford to sit next to whoever she wanted. Even the devil. By the way, at one time he himself criticized the former for appointing unprofessional people as ambassadors.



