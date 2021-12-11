Nikol Pashinyan putting Farmers out of business, “Andranik Navasardyan, a cattle breeder, has put up for sale his 900 sheeps

“Zhoghovurd” daily writes ․ “Andranik Navasardyan, a cattle breeder, has put up for sale his 900 sheep. He says he has no food to store. In an interview with “Zhoghovurd” daily, the citizen stated with regret that thousands of dollars are needed to keep 900 sheep. “After all, you can not feed a sheep with a combined feed, it must eat grass. It is not possible without grass, and today one hack of grass costs 2500-3000 drams.

“To keep only 900 sheep, you need 500 tons of feed for 180 days,” said the citizen. According to our interlocutor, it takes 120 thousand dollars to buy 500 tons of fodder. Andranik Navasardyan applied to the Ministry of Economy with this issue, but they did not help the citizen from this state structure, they only offered 0% credit. According to the farmer, that option is not favorable. “There is no problem with money, but we can not put 120 thousand dollars on these animals.”

“Zhoghovurd” daily has repeatedly written about the fact that there is a shortage of fodder in Armenia this year. We do not stop receiving phone calls from farmers that this year they could not collect enough grass due to lack of water. could not irrigate the fields and did not collect the expected amount of grass. If the herdsman can get grass in any case, then at a very high price and in small quantities. In addition, large numbers of cattle were transported from Artsakh to Armenia during the 44-day war, which is why the demand for fodder has increased. In 2018, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged citizens to keep sheep. They kept it, and՞? ”Details in today’s issue of the daily. Details: https://shabat.am/en/article/270694/Anasnapahutyamb-zbaghvogh-qaghaqacin-vacharqi-e