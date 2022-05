Armenian National Security Service captain has committed suicide

According to shamshyan.com, Nor Nork Police Department received a signal Thursday night that a man’s body had been found in the yard of the house.

It turned out that the deceased was 32-year-old Mamikon O. According to preliminary data, the man jumped out from the 6th floor. Examinations have been appointed.

The source also reports that the deceased happened in the NSS in the rank of captain.