Nikol Pashinyan met with his Azerbaijani Turkish Brothers with a royal welcome

Today Nikol Pashinyan met with the deputies of the Azerbaijani Parliament who arrived in Armenia within the framework of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.

Earlier, NA deputy, head of the Armenian delegation Maria Karapetyan stated that two deputies of the Azerbaijani parliament had arrived in Armenia.

It should be reminded that protest action was launched in front of the Marriott Hotel against the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Armenia, which was initiated by the former Chief of Staff of the Constitutional Court Edgar Ghazaryan.