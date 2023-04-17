Nikol Pashinyan is looking for “traitors” in his own team as well, restless movements in the ranks of CP members

“Iravunk” newspaper writes: “Nikol Pashinyan started frequently visiting the office of the “Civil Contract” party on Sayat-Nova avenue.

Due to this, there are restless movements in the ranks of CP members. According to “Iravunk” sources, the CP members warn each other that “the boss is tense”, so there is no need to stand out with rash actions and self-reliance in this period. On the other hand, some party members are indirectly hinting that they can no longer tolerate Nicolas Diarrhea. The bravest members of CP are trying to find ways to separate themselves from the team and to convince the opposition that they are not what they were in these years, but they had no other choice. Of course, all this is done very carefully, because Nikol Pashinyan is looking for “traitors” in his own team as well, whom he is ready to make a “scapegoat” at any moment, without even blinking his eyes.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

