Nikol Pashinyan is invited to Artsakh to participate in the rally dedicated to the day of the declaration of independence. “Publication”

“Hraparak” newspaper writes: “On the occasion of Artsakh Day, a rally will be held on September 2 at the initiative of all 5 NA factions. At 5:30 p.m.,

a march will be held from Stepanakert’s Freedom Square, and at 7:00 p.m., a rally will be held in the central Renaissance Square. “September 2 is the day of declaration of independence of Artsakh Republic. The rally and the march will take place on the advice of that day, we will say our word to everyone that Artsakh exists, will stand, will fight for its rights. We have to prove to the whole world once again that the issue was not and will not be resolved by war, the international community is obliged to listen to our compatriots living in Artsakh. This is not organized by the opposition or the government. It is a state holiday that we are obliged to celebrate. And anyone who believes that Artsakh is Armenian and should remain Armenian, should be in Artsakh Square. We also invite Nikol Pashinyan, let him come too,” said MP Davit Galstyan. This is the first year that this day will be celebrated with a rally, festive events were organized before, of course, before the war.” More details in today’s issue of the newspaper