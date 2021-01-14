Nikol Pashinyan holds meetings with political parties’ leaders

As part of his series of consultations with different political forces, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday received the leader of the Republic Party, Aram Sargsyan, and the president of the United Labor Party, Gurgen Arsenyan. report by tert.am

According to the Government’s press service, the meetings focused on the return of prisoners of war (POWs) from Azerbaijan, as well as the conduct of snap parliamentary elections later this year and economic development perspectives. Pashinyan listened to the politicians opinions and positions on the topics discussed.