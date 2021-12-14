Nikol Pashinyan High-ranking officers arrested for stealing military unit tents and selling them to the Ministry of Defense

The Investigative Committee informs that high-ranking officer of the Armed Forces of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia have been arrested for stealing the tents of the military unit and then selling the same tents to the Ministry. It turned out that the head of the rear of one of the military units,

the colonel, in agreement with the head of the military service of the same military unit, had stolen 6 unused tents of military significance on the balance of the military unit. “The 6 tents were registered as allegedly lost as a result of the hostilities from September 27 to November 9, 2020. In this way, the above-mentioned tents worth a total of 6.7 million drams were stolen,” the statement reads. Later, the head of the rear, the head of the service, reached an agreement to sell the stolen tents to the Ministry of Defense.

“In order to complete the criminal intent, the head of the rear of the military unit has reached a preliminary agreement with the head of the rear service department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, with the colonel to return the stolen property to the ministry,” the committee said. In order to carry out the deal, the head of the rear of the military unit visited the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense on August 10, where they met with the head of the rear service department of the Armed Forces.

“The head of the service of the rear department of the Armed Forces, based on group interests, abused his official position. Taking advantage of the need to purchase tents for the needs of the Ministry of Defense, being aware of the fact that the tents at the rear of the military unit were stolen from the Ministry, he initiated the process of obtaining the mentioned 6 tents by the Ministry of Defense. “After that, only on August 20, a contract for the purchase of tents was signed and a payment was made,” the statement reads. The Investigative Committee informs that the head of the military service of the military unit, the head of the rear of the same military unit, the head of the military service of the rear department of the armed forces have been arrested. Detention was used as a precautionary measure against the latter two.