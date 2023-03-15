Nikol Pashinyan held a press conference with hand-picked media outlets, he stated that the possibility of large-scale military aggression against Armenia and Artsakh is very likely.

In his statement, Pashinyan cited the increased aggressive rhetoric by Azerbaijan. He used these points to justify the presence of the EU civilian mission in Armenia.

Pashinyan also added that it is necessary to send an international fact-finding mission to Berdzor (Lachin) Corridor to respond to increased escalation by Azerbaijan. During the press conference, the Armenian PM noted a few significant developments regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. Pashinyan stated that it is necessary to sign documents that can resolve the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“They may not coincide with our ideas about the best result, but the main result for the country is the provision of long-term development, stability, and peace. Moreover, any treaty that will be signed with Azerbaijan, should have international guarantees,” stated Pashinyan. A few days prior, Armenia also received a response from Azerbaijan regarding the draft peace treaty. According to Pashinyan, there was some progress made, however, Baku has presented new territorial claims to Armenia. Months ago in Prague, Armenia, and Azerbaijan agreed to recognize each other’s territorial integrity, but it’s evident that Azerbaijan has no intention to keep the previously reached agreements. The Armenian PM added that Russia is the guarantor of the security of Artsakh because Armenia cannot fully fulfill that obligation. Pashinyan also accused the CSTO Alliance of leaving Armenia amid renewed hostilities with Azerbaijan. “The CSTO is pulling out of Armenia, whether it wishes so or not,” stated Pashinyan. In recent months, Armenia canceled a planned military exercise by CSTO members set for this year and has refrained from naming its representative to the bloc’s leadership. Pashinyan said that he raised Armenian concerns about the situation during a call on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: 301

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

