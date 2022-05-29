Nikol Pashinyan has caused more than 100 billion dollars in damage to Armenia and Artsakh. 7or.am:

“Nikol Pashinyan’s material damage to Armenia and Artsakh is huge. The enemy passed 9 districts, including Shushi and Hadrut.

About 75% of the territory of Artsakh has been handed over to Azerbaijan. Significant living space was destroyed. The losses of the RA Armed Forces are estimated at $ 3 billion. A huge cultural heritage has passed under the control of the enemy.

According to various sources, 2,000 historical and cultural monuments remain in the territories occupied by Azerbaijan, including 122 churches, 13 monasteries, 591 khachkars, 52 castles, Tigranakert, Tsitsernavank Basilica, Azokh Cave, Nor Karmiravan Cemetery, Mirik and Keren monuments. , cultural values, libraries, etc. Azerbaijan passed the 41-square-kilometer section of the territory of Armenia, the 21-kilometer section of the Goris-Kapan road (as a result of which the volume of Armenia-Iran trade was reduced; the alternative road is impassable, it does not replace the previous road). The Azerbaijani army entered the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the Gegharkunik and Syunik regions. In Artsakh, the Armenian side lost 118 communities, towns, and villages.

42 settlements passed from Azerbaijan to the Hadrut region.

13 settlements passed from Martakert region to Azerbaijan, and 8 settlements from Askeran. All the programs implemented in the lost territories of Artsakh with the help of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund – road construction, water supply, education, healthcare, etc. – amount to about 35 billion drams. During the war, $ 100 million was lost from the fund under the guise of military spending. Artsakh’s GDP has decreased by 20 billion drams since 2020. We have lost more than 7,000 square kilometers of agricultural land, hydropower plants and mines in Artsakh.

The budgets of Armenia and Artsakh have lost billions of drams. According to official figures, 3,788 (Nickelians do not publish the full list of victims to hide the real number), but in fact we had about 5,000 victims. According to various estimates, we have tens of thousands of wounded, tens of thousands of homeless people. Unreceived budget revenues for the next 20 years և The budget expenditure burden for the dead and injured will total more than $ 4.5 billion. If we look at all the material and financial losses and future lost opportunities, the damage caused by Nikol Pashinyan is estimated at more than 100 billion dollars. This is how Nikol Pashinyan caused such damage to our country. This is the real robbery. “