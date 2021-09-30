Nikol Pashinyan former defense minister David Tonoyan has been released for now

“We had informed that hours ago the former Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan and the well-known arms supplier Davit Galstyan (Patron Davit) were brought to the Court of General Jurisdiction of the Kentron-Nork Marash administrative districts of Yerevan.

We were informed a while ago that the court released the former Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan with his signature. It should be noted that the NSS motion to detain Davit Tonoyan will be heard tomorrow in the Court of General Jurisdiction of the Kentron-Nork Marash administrative districts of Yerevan. It should be reminded that today a search was carried out in the apartments of former Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan, as well as other former and current high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Defense