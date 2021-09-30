Nikol Pashinyan former defense minister, arms supplier charged with? how about Nikol?

YEREVAN. – The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia continues its investigation of the criminal case initiated on the abuse of official powers and committing official falsifications by the high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Defense and of the Armed Forces in the process of supplying ammunition for the needs of the Armed Forces, the NSS informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

And within the framework of this investigation, Davit Tonoyan, who held the post of Minister of Defense in 2018-2020, as well as David Galstyan, the director of an arms supplying company, were detained on Wednesday on suspicion of large-scale embezzlement.

On the same day, they were included as defendants in embezzling 2,277,323,840 drams (approx. US$4,624,380), as well as committing falsifications and publicly dangerous actions, and petitions were filed with the court to remand them in custody.

In addition, criminal proceedings have been instituted—within the framework of the aforesaid criminal case—also against several former and current high-ranking members of the armed forces—and for abusing power and committing official falsifications.