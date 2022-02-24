fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Nikol Pashinyan fear of possible counter-revolution, Several high-ranking Armenian military officials fired

by Leave a Comment

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. At the advice of the Prime Minister, Acting President Alen Simonyan signed a decree on dismissing several high-ranking military officials, the presidency reported. 

The dismissed officials are Chief of the Rocket and Artillery Forces of the Armenian Armed Forces Armen Harutyunyan, Chief of the Department of Morale Support of the Armenian Armed Forces Artur Poghosyan, Deputy Chief of General Staff/Head of the General Department of Readiness of the Armenian Armed Forces Andranik Makaryan, Head of the Engineering Troops of the Armenian Armed Forces Armen Arushanyan.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.