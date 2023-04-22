Nikol Pashinyan Armenian Dictator revenge retaliation to His Holiness Karekin II, “History of the Armenian Church” will no longer be taught separately

Zhanna Andreasyan, Minister of Education and Culture stated during a briefing with journalists in the National Assembly that the subject “History of the Armenian Church” will no longer be taught separately starting from September, as per the approved 2021 standard.

The subject will now be included in the “History of Armenia” textbook. This decision comes despite the proposal by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch, and Catholicos of All Armenians to continue discussions for a mutually acceptable solution. Andreasyan stated that the standard will be implemented in all schools without change and that the integrated approach of the general education standard aims to provide a unified understanding of subjects for students. Despite differing opinions, Andreasyan appreciates open discussions and respects the position of the church. His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians has expressed dissatisfaction with dissolving the subject into other subjects or limiting its teaching to early grades.

