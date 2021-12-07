Nikol Pashinyan and Alen Simonyan’s monstrous statements about Armenian captives, why Armenian are surprised?

By: TATUL HAKOBYAN

After the Armenian Prime Minister’s monstrous remarks about the Armenian captives, he was followed by the second official of the country, the Speaker of the National Assembly.

“Do you know who those people are? They put down their weapons and fled,” says Alen Simonyan about the captured Armenian servicemen when he is away from the pulpits with loudspeakers, Azatutyun writes. “If I lose Syunik because of those captives, if I lose Sisia, I’m sorry, it may be a little bad, I say something wrong, but I consider those captives to be gone,” says Simonyan, secretly on one of the telegram channels.

in the video. Then, a wider version was probably spread on the initiative of the speaker of the parliament, entitled “What did Alen Simonyan really say?” There are no big differences between the edited and unedited versions, the conversation was recorded during the meeting with the Armenian community in France. “Yes, of course, we will bring those guys back, it is not discussed. But we can not take the whole of Armenia, Artsakh, all the Armenians hostage… Do you know who those captives are? These are the people who laid down their weapons, fled, got lost. I can not say this out loud.

“They laid down their weapons and fled,” says Simonyan. In the telegram recording, he substantiates why the parents of the captured servicemen are not active. Because he says, they know that their sons are deserters. Shortly after the video was released, the speaker of the parliament tried to explain what he wanted to say, and in general reaffirmed what he had said in the video. “Unfortunately, there are soldiers, officers, who, because they did not fulfill their duty, found themselves in captivity.” The journalists inquired why Alen Simonyan was biased and assumed the role of a law enforcement officer, claiming that the captured servicemen were deserters. Simonyan responded. “The law of the Republic of Armenia, as the Prime Minister spoke about it from the tribune of the National Assembly, the Criminal Code stipulates that in such cases responsibility must be borne.

And that responsibility will be borne by all the people who violated the law, instead of protecting the border of the Republic of Armenia, they preferred to surrender. ” Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan made a statement on the issue of Armenian captives on November 18, during a question-and-answer session with the National Assembly-Government. “In which case is captivity not considered a crime? In each case, we have to examine whether we are dealing with that case or not. “For example, it is obvious that if a person is wounded and unconscious, he is taken prisoner, of course, he can not be complained about,” Pashinyan answered the question of opposition MP Tigran Abrahamyan, who gave it or who did not give the order to shoot. “Because it was clear from the published videos that the capture of one of the battle positions took place without a shootout, it was officially registered that we have 13 captives, the connection with 24 servicemen has been cut off. “First, what is known about the fate of our servicemen? Second, what is being done to prevent violence against them? I am not talking about a worse scenario. In fact, who was responsible for this situation?” Abrahamyan asked.