Armenian, Turkish FMs holding talk in Turkey

A meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Armenia, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Ararat Mirzoyan, is taking place on the margins of the ongoing Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, Anadolu Agency reports.

This talk, however, is closed to the press.