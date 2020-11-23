‘Nikol must step down’: Dashnak activist goes on open-ended hunger-strike, demanding Pashinyan’s resignation

An active member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaksutyun (ARF-D) has declared an open-ended hunger-strike amid the anti-government protests calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

In a public statement on Facebook, Gegham Manukyan also expressed his concern over the post-war situation in Armenia, citing the wide public outcry over the controversial ceasefire deal on Nagorno-Karabakh (Aersakh).

“As a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, who

– is concerned over this situation;

– suffers a personal tragedy because of the loss of an important part of our Fatherland in the wake of the awkward and undermining policies pursued by the Armenian government, particularly Prime Minister Pashinyan;

– realizing that this government and Prime Minister Pashinyan are unable to make any changes in the country to achieve maximum favorable conditions with respect to the Artsakh issue;

I declare an OPEN-ENDED HUNGER-STRIKE with one demand, i.e. –

“Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. Nikol must step down,” he said.