Ara Papyan,

Nikol is lying that moving Turkish rail cargo to Europe will cost us cheaper. Surely not. Does he know? – what is the cost of, for example, using the railway bridge on the Bosphorus for one wagon, does he know? – What is a ton? – km transport tariff on Turkish railways. He doesn’t know for sure.

The cheapest vehicle is the marine one. That is, Yerevan-Pot by boat to Varna, Kostantsa, Ilichovsk or Novorosysk.By the way, most of the Turkish railway, in particular, the Gyumri-Kars-Erzrum-Ankara section is not electrified. This means that in the Kars-Erzerzrum part, the hotline can lift up the very limited number of wagons, which will significantly increase cargo transportation Yum! Nikol is talking about transporter transports over the Armenian territory to Azerbaijan or further. Seriously? Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway has the possibility of carrying out up to 17 million tonnes of cargo annually.

A small part of it is used. According to some data 7-10%. And Nicole really thinks that the Turks will move their load to our territory that our money? As the classic would say, ya really? Also to say that the width of our railway is bigger than the Turkish. This means that every wagon at the border must be lifted with a special lift and the tires are replaced. This is also an additional cost and a waste of time.I forgot to say that the Turks intend to build the Igdir-Nakhichevan railway and will have a southern route as well. And from its operation either we won’t get anything or something very small.

