Pashinyan “His heart was glorified for beating and killing the police, he was shouting, ‘Let’s free Yerevan from the scum of Karabakh.’

Yerkir.am writes ․ Today marks the end of 2008 ․ The 14th year of the bloody events of March 1. The most erroneous legal assessment was the condemnation of Nikol Pashinyan for mass riots, his actions, initiated by his political father, the old man, was aimed at carrying out a coup d’etat, usurping power ․ In a conversation with Yerkir.am, says Major-General of Justice Tatul Petrosyan, who was the head of the RA Police General Investigation Department in 2008, and until 2018. In August 2006 he held the position of the Head of the General Department of the RA Investigation Committee.

Petrosyan emphasizes that Nikol Pashinyan should have been convicted of attempting to usurp state power, and he was charged with rioting, after which he was pardoned.

“His heart was glorified for beating and killing the police, he was shouting, ‘Let’s free Yerevan from the scum of Karabakh.’ A scum who committed a state betrayal in front of the homeland and the people. “What insults are already given to them, what betrayals they have, have already been revealed, there is no place, it is time to act,” he said.

My interlocutor considers the RA Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan a criminal, who filed an appeal, demanding to overturn Nikol Pashinyan’s verdict in the March 1 case. Petrosyan emphasizes that the story is being falsified not only by the direct order of the Prosecutor General but also by the direct order of the current traitorous authorities.

“The prosecutor is a specific crime in the true sense of the word. So many political persecutions, criminal cases initiated for swearing, illegal detentions against our compatriots are crimes. “The thing is that the judge is being arrested for his lawful activities,” he said.

The Major-General of Justice emphasizes that the Prosecutor General has already crossed all the red lines and said that by justifying Pashinyan, he is only falsifying history and softly formulating it. “He is committing a crime, and I say this as a lawyer. The actions carried out by the prosecutor’s office are an order of the political power. Nikol Pashinyan is now showing a vicious attitude towards everyone, because since 2008 he has been striving to usurp power and come to power. “Today he is taking revenge on those who did not allow his criminal activities to be carried out to the end,” comments T. Petrosyan said.

Petrosyan also assesses the activity of the RA Police as illegal and illegal. According to him, the system fully serves Nikol Pashinyan and his political circles.

“The police commit many crimes combined with weapons, which does not follow from its statutory law. Led by Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan, one function is being performed – the function of prolonging the days of this government living in agony a little. Did you see the arrogance of the police, the cynicism in the square, when our citizens were protesting against the Turks being in Armenia? “They were so diligent in filling our young people with cars and taking them to departments,” he said.

Under the noses of hundreds of police officers who took control of the government building around the clock, some groups were supporting Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy in Armenia, there was not a single policeman. According to Tatul Petrosyan, this demonstration was the order of the political power and the police had no right to interfere.

According to the Major General of Justice, the anti-Russian propaganda in Armenia today is one of the political lines of these authorities, they do everything to cut the edges of Russian-Armenian cooperation.

“Let those who shouted during the 44-day war that France and America would send troops to Armenia see the example of Ukraine. No one will send troops to any country. They did everything to destroy our army and they are destroying it to this day. The army was discredited for 4 years, the Chief of the General Staff was changed in a day, which means to disrupt the entire military activity of our army, to destroy the army bases. They still do that today. They think that they will take Armenia somewhere with anti-Russian propaganda. “Who stands by Armenia besides the Russian army and the Russian authorities?” He said.

According to the Major General of Justice, Nikol Pashinyan will face a severe sentence. “Pashinyan is expected to go to prison, he no longer has the right to be called an Armenian, he brought such a disaster on the head of this country that in 1915. The Armenian Genocide may be less harmful to us tomorrow than what he did during these years. He committed the Armenian genocide, destroyed 5,000 children, we have more than 12,000 wounded, 18-20-year-old children who have gone through serious psychological problems. “After all, everyone had to get married and have at least a few children,” he said

Who is Petrosyan?

When the Russian-Ukrainian war is over, what will be Vladimir Putin’s move towards Armenia? Does Vladimir Putin, as the leader of an allied country, take Vladimir Putin seriously, will he want to work with him?

“Russia has never considered Nikol Pashinyan the leader of the country and has always despised him. Russia, being our age-old friend and strategic ally, simply does not take personal action. Because of Nikol, he will not show a bad attitude towards Armenia. There can be no conflict between nations over one person. “Russia needs a strong southern friend, in the person of Nikol, he does not see that partner,” said the Major-General of Justice in response to the question.