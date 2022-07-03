Nikol dragging Armenia to his low-level uneducated people, Nicole, why do you only promote scumbags and slaves?

Do not argue with an idiot. He will drag you down to his level and beat you with experience?

For four years, we have been wondering why only discredited, ignorant, servile people get positions and are promoted. What an incomprehensible love this is for such flawed, dangerous, harmful people for society and the state. Almost every appointment, every staff who is entrusted with a high position, who is encouraged, and promoted by the career ladder, is, to put it mildly, not characterized well by those who know him. If we don’t say that they are the scum of the given system and sector, the scum, the worst quality, the rude, the evil, the aggressive, the people who have repeatedly violated the rules of public coexistence.

Ask who becomes a judge, who is appointed as a minister and prosecutor, who is included in the Constitutional Court and Constitutional Reform Commission, who becomes a minister and deputy minister, governor and deputy governor, who gets medals and titles, even if they don’t say that this is the one with the worst reputation in our system. if it’s scum, then it’s very difficult to listen to something good. In this way, scoundrels and fools, ignorant and incompetent, servile and those who give their lives for their position have risen in all systems. As a result, not only the position is devalued, but the system begins to slowly collapse and disappear. Of course, the parliament, which has a role in the selection of some personnel, could oppose this process, RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan, the members of the government could stop it. But these of slavery,

Every time you think that it is no longer possible to appoint a worse staff than the previous one, but Nikol Pashinyan again exceeds your expectations and proves that there is scum out of scum, and worse than bad, ignorance knows no bounds and a fool can always be replaced. in vain. So that people like Aigektsu’s parable bless the predecessor of the house and pray for his sunshine, because if he is removed or if he leaves, bad things will happen to him.

We can, of course, conclude that the person sitting in the Prime Minister’s chair is trying to make himself stand out in the background of his footage and people say: poor Nikol, what should he do with these footage? We can also conclude that this is part of a conspiratorial plan to destroy and corrupt all systems and make the state gradually disappear by itself. We can also think that this is a consequence of the incompetence of the appointer and the personnel. As a result of the fact that there are no literate, honest, intelligent, free-thinking, hardworking, creative personnel left among us, that’s why the mud has risen to the surface. Choose the options yourself.

It is a fact that idiots and scoundrels, people rejected and despised by the public have appeared in significant and even elective positions in all state systems. Harmful and complex beings who are not able to work, create anything and provide public benefit.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/abe6e0005f05f5a4113955db1ad55cd2?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

