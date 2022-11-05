Nikol Before 2018 after 2018, he said there will be no closed doors, now he is welding the gates of the National Assembly

Immediately after the 2018 revolution, Nikol Pashinyan announced that there should be no closed doors for “proud” citizens in Armenia from now on, and they can knock on the government’s door and enter because the people have come to power.

He also said: “We must open the doors of the National Assembly to the RA citizens. When we opened the closed doors, they said to us: why are you doing this? We said: in the Republic of Armenia, there cannot be closed doors to the citizens of Armenia, and there will not be closed doors to the citizens of Armenia,” said Nikol Pashinyan.

On those same days, the doors of Baghramyan 26 were also opened and people started walking around the territory of the presidential residence, entered the parliament yard and walked in the park. It seemed that democracy has won and democracy is also the access of all state structures for the people.

Thus, the gates of the National Assembly were opened to “proud” and later we realized that they were deceived citizens. At some point, the park of the National Assembly became one of the most crowded and colorful places for a walk in the capital. People took selfies there, with animals, women with baby carriages came for a walk here, there were lovers kissing sometimes. In short, after the gates of the National Assembly were opened, this park for a short time resembled the neighboring “Lovers’ Park”, and the authorities, led by Nikol Pashinyan, did not miss the opportunity to demonstrate this, and the “ritual” of opening the gates of the National Assembly was presented as the democratic event of the century. achievement”, the people’s belief in coming to power and the beginning of new changes. However, this “greatest” achievement did not last long.

This democracy lasted about 10 months. In August 2019, those fighting against Amulsar decided to hold an action near the parliament, on that day they were not allowed to enter the NA yard and it turned out that the gates of the NA were already closed and strict police control was established. And on October 2, 2018, Nikol Pashinyan himself called on the people to gather in the parliament park and put pressure on the National Assembly to dissolve itself and call elections in December.

Then the gates of the National Assembly were more and more closed every day and it became very difficult to enter the National Assembly. On November 9, 2020, after the defeat of the war and the signing of the famous agreement, people broke through that barrier once, after which not only the gates of the National Assembly were welded and embalmed, but also metal detectors were installed inside, even at the entrance of the hall, so that the “chosen” of the people became inaccessible to the people. .

The other day we noticed that after Ishkhan Saghatelyan’s announcement that on November 5, the “Resistance” movement is starting a protest action in France square, an order came down from “above” to weld the gates of the National Assembly again. The one who opened those gates in 2018 is ordering to weld them today and is increasingly moving away from the people who brought him to power….