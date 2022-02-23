Nikol and Aliyev will be wanted in the same case

Edik Andreasyan,

why did Baku raise the issue of declaring RA Presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan wanted at the very moment when the CP failed the initiative of the opposition to condemn the “Shushi Declaration”?

Yesterday two interesting pieces of news were received at once, and I think the suspicion that Pashinyan and Aliyev are acting in concert has finally disappeared. First, the CP (Nikol) rejected the proposal of the “Hayastan” faction to adopt a statement condemning the so-called Aliyev-Erdogan Declaration (Shushi Declaration), and second, Azerbaijan declared the second and third presidents of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan, wanted. : These seemingly unrelated realities may have been sent to Baku and Yerevan at the same time. In any case, neither Nikol nor Aliyev can deny that.

No matter how much we say that politics is one of the ancient professions, we must admit that there are principles in politics that are sometimes observed. One of them is the “I am you, you are me” principle, which is almost always present between countries with overlapping interests. Nikol does not condemn the “Shushi Agreement”, and Azerbaijan declares a search for Nikol’s rival presidents, that is, you, me, I, you. We understood, didn’t we?

And now, a little subtlety. Why is Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s name missing from the list of RA presidents? Is Levon Ter-Petrosyan no longer considered one of the builders of the victorious Artsakh war, or was it not Levon Ter-Petrosyan who generated 1988 in Armenia? The slogan “Connection” sounded from Stepanakert. If we think for a long time, we will definitely come to the conclusion that Baku spared Ter-Petrosyan either at Nikol’s urging or to be the founder of Armenia’s losing policy.

But let’s return to the question that concerns us: why did the above two pieces of information reach our public at the same time? To put it another way, why did Baku raise the issue of declaring RA Presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan wanted at the very moment when the CP failed the initiative of the opposition to condemn the “Shushi Declaration”? Is there a Nikol-Aliyev deal here? Definitely there is. Let me say more. Aliyev gave the signal a little earlier, announcing the possible arrest of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan. Here, too, Nikol was spared by Baku. Is it logical to leave the commander-in-chief of the enemy and follow the commander of the detachment? That’s stupid, isn’t it? But you see, that makes sense too. Nikol, as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, could have organized a case against Aliyev in the international courts as a murderous worm. Nikol did not do that, and Aliyev, naturally, will not file a case against Nikol. Again, it’s about the bartenders, if you noticed.

In his contacts with Aliyev, Nikol has repeatedly hinted that he has strong opponents in Armenia who prevent him from resolving the Artsakh issue in favor of Azerbaijan. He constantly asked for time until he could “get rid” of his internal opponents. After the 44-day war, when the “Artsakh issue was resolved”, we can say, through the efforts of Azerbaijan, and Pashinyan had nothing left to do but legitimize the “victory of Azerbaijan”, a new problem arose – the issue of the Azerbaijan-Turkey corridor, which was not resolved by war due to the intervention of the Russians. The “Shushi Declaration”, which has already been ratified by the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Turkey, is about getting the corridor that Nikol skillfully concealed due to the unblocking of the roads.

In his press conference, Robert Kocharyan spoke about the inconvenience of Pashinyan’s “unblocked” roads, explaining that it is not a question of connecting Armenia with the world, but of deceiving Armenia with candy candies. The adoption of a statement condemning the “Shushi Declaration” would shed light on this dark Turkish-Azerbaijani deal and give food for thought to both our enemies and our friends, Iran and Russia. And Nicole and the CP did their best to abort this important political step by the RA National Assembly. This was followed by Baku’s ridiculous move to declare the Armenian presidents wanted, by which Aliyev probably wanted to ease further possible pressure on Nikol after this disgrace. What else could Baku do, because it is becoming more and more difficult to rely on Nikol?

HG. I propose to the new Armenian authorities to declare Nikol and Aliyev wanted in the same case. Will you be able to involve Erdogan in that case, I will only be happy for that.

