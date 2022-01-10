Nicole vs. Nicole ․ The Prime Minister’s contradictory statements of 2021 Video

CivilNet: singled out the statements that did not correspond to the reality of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and contradicted himself. Credits: Ruptly: 2021 was marked by post-war discussions, mutual accusations in the political field, revelations, and inflammatory rhetoric.

During the last year, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a number of statements and assertions that did not correspond to reality, even contradicting himself. Moreover, Pashinyan’s promises and assertions made in the previous years vanished in 2021. Civile singled out Nikol Pashinyan’s contradictory statements that do not correspond to reality. Water would not become more expensive During the parliamentary election campaign in December 2018, Pashinyan announced that the tariff for drinking water will not increase in the next six years. “According to the previously signed agreement, in December, now, drinking water should have become more expensive in the whole republic, but we were able to work with” Veolia Water “, we agreed that there will be no increase in the price of drinking water in Armenia until 2024.

” On November 30, 2021, however, the Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC) announced that from January 1, 2022, the tariff for drinking water will increase by 20 drams, from the current 180 to 200 drams. On the separation of business և policy In June 2018, presenting the government program in the National Assembly, Pashinyan gave great importance to the separation of politics and business. “The following conceptual issues […] the practical separation of politics and business will be of key importance for the government’s activities,” Pashinyan said. Despite that, in the June 20, 2021, parliamentary elections, the list of the “Civil Contract” party led by Pashinyan appeared: businessmen Khachatur Sukiasyan and Gurgen Arsenyan were elected deputies. How much has the defense budget increased? During the June snap-election campaign, Pashinyan claimed that the defense budget had grown by almost 50 percent during his tenure.

“We have increased the defense budget by 48% in 18-20 years by 63 billion drams.” (12: 30-12: 43) In reality, however, in 2020, compared to 2018, military spending increased not by 48%, but by 27%. It increased from 238 to 303 billion drams. The mess of Shushi One week after the end of the 44-day war, Pashinyan insisted that the war could be avoided by handing over the seven regions of Shushi to Azerbaijan. “Could we have avoided war?” “Yes, we could, if we agreed to hand over seven regions to Azerbaijan, including Shushi,” he said. Pashinyan was opposed by the then Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan ․

“At some stage of the peace process, there was no question of giving up the city of Shushi.” He was opposed by Pashinyan և Russian President Vladimir Putin ․ “As for the city of Shushi, the issue of its surrender has never been raised […] this issue arose during this conflict, this crisis.” Later, Pashinyan himself admitted that it was not about handing over Shushi, but about the condition of the return of the Azerbaijani population of Shushi. “There was no such discussion at all during the whole negotiation process, not only now, that the Azerbaijani refugees do not return to Shushi. And Shushi had 90% more Azerbaijani population before the liberation from the conflict. “Do you mean to say that the city of Shushi, which has a population of more than 90% Azeri, is Armenian in its status?” Pashinyan stated. Did Iskander shoot? In February 2021, Pashinyan made a scandalous statement about the use of Iskander missiles during the 44-day war.

“Why didn’t the fired Iskander explode or did it explode, for example, by 10%?” Russia countered Pashinyan, claiming that he was not reported correctly ․ The RF Ministry of Defense got acquainted with the statement of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with bewilderment and surprise, that the “Iskander” missiles used by the Armenian armed forces in Nagorno Karabakh did not explode or exploded only by 10%. […] According to our objective and reliable information, […] none of these missile systems were used during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. ” After this announcement, Pashinyan took a step back. His spokesman announced ․ “As a result of the combination of the available facts and data, the Prime Minister of Armenia came to the conclusion that he was not properly informed about this situation.” By the way, the local investigators found out that “Iskander” was used anyway. About the status of Karabakh In January 2021, Pashinyan published an article claiming that the Russian proposal for a solution to the Karabakh conflict did not mention its status. “Born in 2013-In 2015, the now well-known Russian proposals are finally being formulated, which envisage the return of seven territories to Azerbaijan by the 5 + 2 resolution, the return of refugees, Russian peacekeepers.

in installation. “The package of proposals did not address the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh in any way, it bypassed that issue,” he wrote.

Former Russian co-chair of the Minsk Group Igor Popov opposed Pashinyan. “It is not right to claim that Russia has offered to return the seven places in vain, to forget about the status, to rest.” Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan agreed with Popov. “I unequivocally agree with Mr. Popov that the status of Artsakh was the most important principle for the settlement of the conflict.” In which area should the referendum on the status of Nagorno Karabakh be held? Pashinyan announced in the National Assembly in December 2021 that the area where the referendum on the status of Nagorno Karabakh was to be held was uncertain.

“Never in the negotiation process” was it fixed in the documents that this potential referendum will take place in NKR. “Do you understand that the area where the referendum will take place has never been fixed,” Pashinyan claimed? Earlier, Pashinyan stated that the referendum could take place in the whole territory of Azerbaijan. “Azerbaijan was able to introduce such a wording in the content of the talks, which will allow it to say that the referendum should take place in the entire territory of Azerbaijan because according to the Constitution of Azerbaijan, there can be no separate referendum on the status issue.” However, both the 2007 Madrid and the 2011 Kazan Principles clearly state that the referendum was to be held in the NKAO in the national proportion before the beginning of the conflict [76% Armenian, 23% Azerbaijani]. State borders are not determined by internal laws After the war, Pashinyan repeatedly insisted that the 2010 law on “Administrative Territorial Division” defined Armenia’s state border with Azerbaijan. During his visit to Sisian in December 2020, for example, he stated: “Today’s borders, the description of the administrative borders of our communities were determined by the law on the administrative-territorial division of the Republic of Armenia, that law was adopted in 2010.” (51: 45-52: 05) The Law on Administrative Territorial Division is about the internal divisions of the state, it regulates the issue of local self-government bodies, and does not clarify the borders with other states. In fact, Nikol Pashinyan often made contradictory statements that did not correspond to reality.

Source: https://www.civilnet.am/news/645455/%d5%b6%d5%ab%d5%af%d5%b8%d5%ac%d5%b6-%d5%a8%d5%b6%d5%a4%d5%a4%d5%a5%d5%b4-%d5%b6%d5%ab%d5%af%d5%b8%d5%ac%d5%ab%e2%80%a4-%d5%be%d5%a1%d6%80%d5%b9%d5%a1%d5%ba%d5%a5%d5%bf%d5%ab-%d5%ab%d6%80%d5%a1%d6%80%d5%a1%d5%b4%d5%a5%d6%80%d5%aa-%d5%b0%d5%a1%d5%b5%d5%bf%d5%a1%d6%80%d5%a1%d6%80%d5%b8%d6%82%d5%a9%d5%b5%d5%b8%d6%82%d5%b6%d5%b6%d5%a5%d6%80%d5%a8-2021-%d5%ab%d5%b6/?fbclid=IwAR1GjIbEhT2sRTWqezOrGVGJu7kFHAt75r11CmVmaexz0cSl6nCWo3ilFEY