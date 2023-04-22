“Nicole left and ran away” “Dukhov” of 2018 and once “savior of the people” now hides behind the fortified door with iron bars

“Dukhov” of 2018 and once “savior of the people” Nikol is no more. Instead of him, the position of RA Prime Minister is occupied by a person who “does not deserve to be called a man and runs away from the people”.

From the people who once appointed themselves prime minister, violating Armenian laws. Nikol’s thanks was that he called everyone prime minister and gave him the right to open the door of the government building with his foot when necessary. And then he fortified that door with iron bars, sheltering himself from that same people. This is the reality, which means that he has nothing to say to the people protesting in front of the government building. Moreover, there is nothing to say in terms of all possible problems. That being said, there is no point in gathering in front of that building and waiting for hours to meet him. Especially since it is neither the first such gathering nor, unfortunately,

There’s an old saying that if a problem isn’t being solved with a set of tools you’re constantly using, you need to change tools. Because constant failure in terms of a problem leads to feelings of hopelessness. And it is the worst feeling that our society needs in the present times. And what should be done by the parents of the fallen soldiers, they should decide themselves. All the non-violent methods of civil disobedience presented by the American political technologist Gene Sharp can be used. By the way, the latter’s methods are usable during Nicol’s rule just as they were during the previous ones. And no one should be fooled by the fact that there was a dictatorship under the former, and Nicol was the “father” of democracy. Because today his dictatorial tendencies are much more pronounced than they were during Serzh Sargsyan’s time.

Although the pain of the parents of the boys who died in the 44-day war has somewhat dulled in two and a half years, it would be right if they joined the struggle of the parents of the boys who died in Azat Village. And they supported it with their numbers and directed it with their experience of struggle. In that case, their united struggle could have been more effective. Which could also give hope that many other Armenians will join the struggle. And in that case, not only the issue of the meeting with the “honorable” (as he is addressed at government meetings) Prime Minister Pashinyan would be resolved. Also, what is more important, the problem of removing that honorable person from the post of Prime Minister. And after that, it can be confidently asserted that all the problems that arose because of him in Armenia and Artsakh will find their logical solution.

H. C. The unquoted part of the second sentence of the article is taken from the regular protest of the parents of the boys who died in Azat village on April 21. I hope that a beautiful day will come when not only the parents of the victims, but the whole society in general will not care about the need to meet Nicole.

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

