Nicholas racism

Civic.am, which is engaged in propaganda for Nikol Pashinyan’s government,

is engaged in propaganda of Nazism and its extreme manifestation – racism. The website under the auspices of Vahagn Aleksanyan, a member of the CP faction, which is considered to be the microphone of this faction in the parliament, made a shocking revelation two days ago, writing that General Valeri Kocharyan, whose daughter is married to a Turk, also participates in rallies and marches under the slogan “Armenia without Turks”. , his grandchildren are Turks, bear Turkish surnames and are Islamists. The website writes that Valeri Kocharyan stopped serving in the Armenian Armed Forces only after the war and regularly visits the girl’s family.

The logical chain of the author of the article is the following. Valeri Kocharyan’s daughter married a Turk, her grandchildren are Turks, and since she also visits her Turkish son-in-law, she provided services to Turkey, including during the 44-day war, as she served in the Armenian Armed Forces. forces. Since Valeri Kocharyan participates in opposition rallies, the opposition is responsible for the defeat in the war and not the government. The next link in the logical chain of thought of Vahagn Aleksanyan and his political team is that if Valeri Kocharyan has rendered services to Turkey and now participates in opposition rallies and marches, then it turns out that the opposition is connected with Turkey and not the government as that critics of the government claim.

Opposition rallies and fears of losing power are forcing the current regime to reveal its true nature, which it sought to disguise under the guise of liberalism and democracy. This fear makes the government reveal that it is a follower of racism and fascism. The de facto Nicolaitans advocated the ideology of “racial hygiene”, saying that a representative of a higher Armenian race had no right to marry a Turk of lower race because, according to the founders and followers of the “racial hygiene” theory, crossbreeding of higher and lower races did not work. can lead to: Has anyone in Armenia at the state or government level been a Turk, an Iranian, an Indian, a Russian or a Frenchman?

In fact, it has just started. The next step may be the establishment of a racial cleansing laboratory, the head of which can easily be appointed Vahagn Aleksanyan or any other representative of the current government. The lab can test the racial purity of opposition rally participants and their families, including brides and grooms, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The government can compile a special database, which will collect data on other intermarriages. whose groom or bride is Russian, Ukrainian, French, Jewish, Turkish, etc. What religion do they follow and who visits their grandchildren or other relatives many times?

When the opposition shouts “Armenia without Turks”, it does not mean that it declares the Turkish ethnos and any of its representatives as enemies. Nikol Pashinyan and his political team know very well that the opposition’s struggle is against his and his government’s policy, a policy aimed at obediently fulfilling the demands of Azerbaijan and Turkey, begging for peace from Turkey and Azerbaijan at any cost, including national and state interests. , for the sake of staying in power for a few more years, for a few more years to oppress Armenia and the Armenian society, to increase the amount of their own wealth. “Armenia without Turks” is the slogan of getting rid of the Turkish colony and the authorities that became the flag bearer of that colony.

HG. One of the manifestations of fascism and racism is vozhdism, which we are witnessing in disguise.

Avetis Babajanyan