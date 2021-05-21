Newspaper: Why did Armenia’s Sev Lake become first target of Azerbaijan attack?

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Why did Sev Lake first become the target of an attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces, where about a thousand Azerbaijani servicemen are already stationed, even though the [acting] prime minister [of Armenia] was mentioning the number 500-600 yesterday? And, by the way, there is an equivalent number standing [there] from our side—but from local forces.

Our sources say that one of the roads—or the corridor—imagined by the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem will not pass through Meghri [town of Armenia], but through the upper part of Syunik [Province]—nearby Sev Lake.

The Azerbaijani side, in fact, has started the construction of that corridor and has already laid a ground road all the way to Sev Lake, which, it hopes, will have a continuation.

The border guards from our side say that they sometimes try to contact the Azerbaijanis, who are literally a few meters away from them; and when they say, “Why did you come?” Get out of our land!”, they respond, “We do not decide anything; we are executors of orders. You tell your leaders: our being here is the result of an arrangement between your and our leaders.”