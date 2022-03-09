Newspaper: Russia is no longer ready to tolerate Pashinyan double games

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Russia is concerned about Armenia’s anti-Russian behavior, and believes that the RA authorities continue to play games from underneath with Europe and the US.

According to our information, the RF [(Russian Federation)] law enforcement agencies are actively monitoring the Armenia media in order to find how especially the representatives of the [countries] authorities express themselves in connection with the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The content of the government media is also monitored in the same way.

As a result of the monitoring, daily references are compiled and sent to the RA authorities, put on [PM] Nikol Pashinyan’s desk as proof that “you are sponsoring anti-Russian propaganda in Armenia, and the representatives of your authorities are expressing anti-Russian viewpoints.”

In any case, they propose to take immediate measures and punish the guilty.

Russia is no longer ready to tolerate Pashinyan’s double games, and demands evidence of unequivocal loyalty and alliance.