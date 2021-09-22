Newspaper: Armenian Dictator Pashinyan buys wiretapping system for $7milion to spy on Armenian People

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: In the fight against internal enemies, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan has gone so far that he has bought a wiretapping system, called “Pegasus,” for 7 million [US] dollars.

In other countries, this system is used in foreign intelligence to listen in those who pose a threat to the security of the country.

The mechanism is simple: they send a regular advertising SMS link to the given phone, [and] as soon as the link is opened, the system “sits” on the phone.

By the way, the cost of “catching” one person is more than 10 thousand dollars.

The thing is that this system makes the Signal, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook networks accessible.

The [Armenian] authorities have imported the new system mainly for the oppositionists, but the [respective] candidates are selected on Pashinyan’s direct instruction. We learned that the editor of one of the independent media outlets has also been included in that network.