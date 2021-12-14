Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan wants to become President with absolute power, Like Erdogan and Aliyev

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: As it seems, the topic of constitutional amendments and, in particular, the transition to presidential governance is getting on the agenda.

And so, according to the reliable information of Past newspapers, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan has decided to set up a new committee to prepare [respective] amendments to the Constitution. Moreover, our sources report that intensive negotiations are underway on his instructions—not only with the legal community but also exclusively with representatives of pro-government political forces and the public sector—on forming the makeup of that committee.

According to our information, there is a “plan” to have a draft of [the respective constitutional] amendments in as a short time as possible, including by using the working proposals of the previous committee, so that it will be possible to hold presidential elections by the end of 2022.

n fact, (…), Pashinyan no longer wants to be prime minister; now he wants to become a president with absolute power.