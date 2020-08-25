Newspaper: Armenia PM instructs law enforcement to inspect health minister

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: No matter how much [health minister] Arsen Torosyan’s circle tries to disseminate news that he will stay [in office]—[PM] Nikol Pashinyan is satisfied with his work, our sources say that it is not so.

Moreover, 2 days ago Torosyan wrote a letter of resignation, but Pashinyan became very angry, tore up the letter and said that, ‘You do not decide when you go, I decide.’

They said that there was an unpleasant conversation between the prime minister and the minister. The prime minister said that now the law enforcement is checking his activities, and if it turns out that the rumors that Torosyan is entangled in corrupt deals are true, then he will not leave [from office], but will be punished.

Torosyan took the conversation hard, and it is because of that depression also that he is “deleted” from Facebook.