Newspaper: Another scandal arises in Armenia

EREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Yesterday another scandal arose in connection with [PM] Nikol Pashinyan’s unverified statement.

He had told [Russian President Vladimir] Putin [during their meeting in Moscow] that the [Russian-made] Sputnik V vaccine [absent the coronavirus] was registered in Armenia.

Then the minister of health tried to save him, saying: “Sputnik is not registered, but it is permitted [in Armenia],” without explaining what new status it is.

And the director of the center for drug expertise, Vilen Gabrielyan, said: “It is possible that the prime minister was not aware that Sputnik is not registered [in Armenia].”