The Zhokhovurd newspaper learned that to date, about 1,500 criminal cases related to the Artsakh war have been initiated, which are being investigated in the divisions of the Main Investigation Department of the RA Investigative Committee, in which more than 12,500 people are involved.

“Moreover, about 180 servicemen were detained in these criminal cases, more than 500 people were brought to justice. Twelve commanders were prosecuted, including two high-ranking officers.”