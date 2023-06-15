News Update: ANCA Western Region Meets with Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath

(Los Angeles, CA) – On June 14, 2023, Armenian National Committee of America Western Region representatives met with Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath to discuss the Armenian-American community and its current priorities. The meeting was held at Supervisor Horvath’s office at the Hall of Administration in Downtown Los Angeles.

The ANCA – Western Region delegation briefed Supervisor Horvath on the growing needs of the Armenian-American Community in Los Angeles County’s Third Supervisorial District. Supervisorial District Three extends across much of the San Fernando Valley, where a sizable portion of Southern California’s Armenian population resides. Topics of discussion included the various community initiatives that the ANCA Western Region has enacted to educate and ensure the Armenian-American community’s participation in all aspects of political and local advocacy, as well as opportunities for Supervisor Horvath to advance policy priorities of importance to her Armenian-American constituents.

The group thanked the Supervisor for co-authoring the county motion in February of 2023, which condemned Azerbaijan’s brutal blockade of Artsakh and called upon the Biden Administration to exert pressure on Azerbaijan to end the blockade. The blockade, which has continued for over six months, has deprived the 120,000 Armenians of Artsakh of their rights to access food, medicine, and other essential goods. The delegation also highlighted the importance of continued local support for Artsakh’s right to self-determination.

Supervisor Horvath expressed her solidarity with the Armenian people and her support for lifting the blockade. She also pledged to work with the ANCA Western Region to continue to raise awareness of the issue with her colleagues on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “We are grateful to cultivate an impactful relationship with Supervisor Horvath, who has shown initiative to represent the needs and interests of her Armenian-American constituents,” said Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “Home to one of the largest Armenian diaspora communities in the world, Los Angeles County serves an important role in elevating the Armenian Cause and reverberating the calls of Armenian-Americans,” she concluded.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA Western Region advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.—

