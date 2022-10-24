News from Armenia: The situation is more than serious

A rather worrisome situation is being generated on the European (Ukrainian) front.

It has already become known that the East VS West (Ukraine-Russia) military confrontation is balancing on the edge of a nuclear disaster.

Thus, Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Head of the Russian Defense Ministry Valery Gerasimov and other representatives of the Russian elite had urgent telephone conversations with their Western colleagues and announced that the Ukrainians were preparing to use the so-called “dirty bomb”. “, i.e. put the nuclear “components” into some bombs and detonate them to “infect” large areas with radiation.

The situation is more than serious, because if such a bomb is suddenly used, then this means that the world will face a de-facto nuclear war.

I think it is unnecessary to even talk about the consequences.

Everyone will suffer indiscriminately, including us, because, taking into account the distance of the Ukrainian front from Armenia, the consequences will inevitably reach us.

Arman Abovyan

