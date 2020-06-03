Newly founded Homeland Party leader: Armenia PM Pashinyan must resign

Artur Vanetsyan

We have made a decision that we should have an office of our party in all the provinces of the Republic of Armenia so that we can communicate with the citizens as much as possible. As reported by Hraparak.am, newly founded opposition Homeland Party leader Artur Vanetsyan, former Director of the National Security Service, stated this during the conversation following the opening ceremony of the party’s office in Vanadzor, Armenia.

“Our homeland, the state are in an extreme state. We must first be able to heal the political field with new ideas. The problem of these halls of power is that they do not accept criticism,” Vanetsyan also said.

According to him, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan must resign. “Pashinyan must resign because what is happening in the country is a catastrophe that will lead to more serious consequences day by day,” he said.

Also Vanetsyan accused Prime Minister Pashinyan and Health Minister Arsen Torosyan for Armenia being in such a poor situation in the fight against the coronavirus. “The prime minister and the [health] minister had to act from the very beginning and fight against the pandemic (…). What is happening in Armenia today is a disaster, nothing else, Artur Vanetsyan added.