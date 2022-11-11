Newly-elected US senator wants Turkey to convert Hagia Sophia back to a museum.

Before his election this week, newly-elected US Senator John Fetterman clarified his opposition to Turkey’s treatment of the Greek Orthodox Church and his support for turning Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia back into a museum.

Following his victory to Republican rival Mehmet Oz in the battle for Pennsylvania’s senator in Tuesday’s midterm elections, a statement from Fetterman from October released by the lobbying company Manatos and Manatos in Washington, DC, has surfaced once again.

In the statement, Fetterman stated, “I am aware of Turkey’s treatment of the Ecumenical Patriarch, and I firmly endorse President Biden and Secretary Blinken’s urgency in supporting religious freedom for religious minorities in the region. “I’m looking forwards to encouraging cooperation among all religious leaders and assisting the Orthodox Christian community in this battle.