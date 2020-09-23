Newly-built embassy in Yerevan: China’s new step for developing relations with Armenia

Armenia views the construction of a new embassy by China as a new bid aimed at raising the Armenian-Chinese relations to a higher level, President Armen Sarkissian said after touring the newly-built Chinese Embassy in Yerevan.

“China can be proud of such a big presence, and we view this as an application by China that the Armenian-Chinese relations can be at a higher level and can further deepen. The cooperation between our countries, despite their different sizes (small Armenia and big China), both have many commonalities, both are global nations in some sense because the Chinese culture and nation are spread globally and the same relates to the Armenian people”, Sarkissian said.

According to the Armenian President, there are numerous directions for cooperation with China, but first of all in the fields of security and agriculture. “Therefore I have a very positive attitude to our future cooperation”, he said.

Sarkissian has offered the Chinese Ambassador that the cooperation with Armenia develops not only in the economic sector, but also in the education sector because there is a potential as well here, as well as in the field of culture as both Armenians and Chinese people are old nations, have a huge history and art and modern culture. “Everything depends on us, whether we will take any action or not”.

Ambassador of China to Armenia Tian Erlong considers high technologies one of the most prospective fields for the cooperation between the two countries.

“The contemporary world will not move on without the development of high technologies. Even the coronavirus pandemic proved how important the IT technologies, the online business are, therefore, I believe that the high technologies for the big China and the small Armenia are the chain that unites us, and the geographical distance is not an obstacle in this respect”, the Ambassador said.