New Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin was keynote speaker at Armenia-hosted WCIT 2019

Newly appointed Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visisted Armenia in October 2019.

Mikhail Mishustin, who was heading the Federal Tax Service of Russia, joined the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) as a keynote speaker. Mr. Mishustin discussed the digital transformation of the economy and society and how these changes impact tax administration.

Russian official accompanied by Ayb School donor Artur Janibekyan and a number of guests visited Ayb School in Yerevan.

Ayb has already congratulated Mishustin on his appointment in a Facebook post.

Russian State Duma gave its consent to the president to appoint Mikhail Mishustin as Russian Prime Minister, RIA Novosti reported.

A total of 383 MPs voted for the candidacy of Mikhail Mishustin of Russia, and 41 abstained.

Yesterday, Dmitry Medvedev announced to President Vladimir Putin government’s resignation.