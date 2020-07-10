fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Netherlands provides €200,000 to Armenia to help country fight coronavirus

by Leave a Comment

The Foreign Ministry of the Netherlands has decided to allocate €200,000 to Armenia to purchase equipment necessary for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Facebook.

According to an agreement signed between the Dutch Foreign Ministry and the Armenian Ministry of Health on July 9, the sum will be directed to the purchase of 3 PCR test kits, 100 hospital monitors and one biological guard booth from Armenian companies.

The Ministry of Health has already ordered the mentioned equipment from Armenian companies, with the delivery expected in the near future.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.