Netherlands provides €200,000 to Armenia to help country fight coronavirus

The Foreign Ministry of the Netherlands has decided to allocate €200,000 to Armenia to purchase equipment necessary for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Facebook.

According to an agreement signed between the Dutch Foreign Ministry and the Armenian Ministry of Health on July 9, the sum will be directed to the purchase of 3 PCR test kits, 100 hospital monitors and one biological guard booth from Armenian companies.

The Ministry of Health has already ordered the mentioned equipment from Armenian companies, with the delivery expected in the near future.