Netherlands best place in world for kids to grow up in: UNICEF, Turkey are least satisfied with their lives,

The Netherlands is the best place in the world for children and teenagers to grow up in, according to a study by UNICEF into children’s mental and physical health and social ad academic skills in the world’s 41 most prosperous countries. Denmark and Norway came in second and third, NL Times reported.

The Netherlands is also on top of the list when it comes to life satisfaction among children – 93 percent of kids here are happy with their lives. On this front Mexico came in second with 86 percent satisfied kids, followed by Romania with 85 percent. Kids in Turkey are least satisfied with their lives, with only 53 percent indicating this is the case, followed by Japan at 62 percent and the United Kingdom at 64 percent. On average 80 percent of kids said they were satisfied with their lives.

As far as physical health goes, the Netherlands came 9th on the list. Overweight and obesity is a major problem, UNICEF warned. A quarter of Dutch kids are overweight. Worldwide, one in three kids is overweight or obese.

On social and academic skills, the Netherlands came in third. UNICEF warned that kids in the country face a lot of pressure from school. “We know from recent research that Dutch young people experience the most stress due to school pressure,” Suzanne Laszlo, director of UNICEF Nederland said. “As that pressure increases young people experience more emotional problems and less life satisfaction.”

The coronavirus crisis is only adding to that. UNICEF therefore called on governments worldwide to not lose sight of children when making decisions about coronavirus measures.