Negotiations between The two evil empires Putin and Erdogan start in Sochi

Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan began negotiations in a narrow format in Sochi, RIA Novosti reported.

The meeting is taking place on the territory of the Rus sanatorium. The leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and compare notes on the efficiency of grain exports from Ukrainian ports as well as the situation in Syria and Ukraine. The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov did not rule out earlier that Putin and Erdogan will exchange views on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The presidents of Russia and Turkey are expected to discuss in detail the topic of Russian-Turkish multifaceted cooperation, including the prospects for further expansion of trade and economic relations and the implementation of joint strategic projects in the energy sector. As Peskov noted earlier, military-technical cooperation may become another topic of discussion.