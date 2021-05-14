Nearly 160 Israeli Air Force planes simultaneously launch massive attack on Hamas tunnels network

About 160 Israeli Air Force planes simultaneously launched a massive strike against the Hamas tunnel network under Gaza City at midnight, the largest Israeli strike since the outbreak of hostilities earlier this week, the Times of Israel reported.

The air campaign, which lasted nearly 40 minutes, dropped 450 rockets on 150 targets in northern Gaza, according to the Israel defense forces. The military says it is still working to determine the extent of damage to the underground infrastructure, which according to IDF spokesman Hidai Zilberman is a strategic asset of Hamas.

In addition to the airstrike, Israeli tanks, artillery, and infantry on the Gaza border opened fire on Hamas targets, Zilberman said, explaining that ground forces remained on the Israeli side of the border and had not entered the Gaza Strip.

About 500 artillery shells were fired during this ensuing shelling.